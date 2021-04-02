SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The No. 2 nationally-ranked Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer program returned to the pitch and dominated Northeast-10 Conference opponent American International College, 4-0, on Thursday evening on Ronald J. Abdow Field.
The Crimson and Grey move to 2-0-0 in matches this year while the Yellow Jackets fall to 0-3-0.
Sophomore Gustavo Rodriguez powered FPU with a goal and an assist as a substitute. Three of the Ravens four scores came from the bench.
The visitors outshot the hosts 19-3 in the contest with only one AIC chance coming on net. They held the Yellow Jackets to one shot attempt in the second half. Sophomore netminder Kosta Maniatis drew the start in the cage and made one save for the W.
The Ravens kept attacking the AIC defensive zone and broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when junior midfielder Yanai Sayag put his attempt into the back of the cage, giving FPU a 1-0 lead.
During the second half, graduate midfielder Javier Nemesio García found junior midfielder Marco Perez for FPU’s second tally of the contest in the 57th minute. With under 10 minutes to play Rodriguez and graduate forward Yannik Felber tacked on insurance markers to wrap up the 4-0 victory.