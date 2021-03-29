WALTHAM, Mass. — Following a loss in the first game on Saturday, the No. 16 Franklin Pierce University baseball team bounced back in the second game of a Northeast-10 Conference doubleheader at Bentley.
Graduate student Tyler Patane went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead the way for the Ravens in a 13-6 victory. Earlier in the day, the Ravens lost 5-4 to Bentley at DeFelice Field.
With the split, Franklin Pierce moves to 4-1 (1-1 NE10) on the season, while Bentley opens its year at 1-1 (1-1 NE10). The two teams were scheduled to meet for a doubleheader at Bentley again on Sunday to wrap up the four-game season series. Due to impending wet weather, the second twinbill has been postponed until Wednesday, March 31 at noon in Waltham.
Trailing 3-2 in the late innings of game one, senior Dylan Jones turned on a pitch, and the line drive slipped over the fence for his first home run of the season.
With the game tied 3-3 headed to the ninth, junior Jethro Hurt and sophomore Jose Savinon walked, before a single through the left side by junior Jake Miller loaded the bases with nobody out.
Then, junior Randy Flores walked to force home the go-ahead run.
Junior right-hander Ryan Mueller struck out the first batter of the inning, but then back-to-back walks, plus an error on Flores at short, loaded the bases with one away.
Mueller walked the next batter to force home the tying run and then issued a game-winning free pass.
Mueller logged 1.1 innings without allowing a hit, but suffered the loss (0-1) anyway, as he passed out five walks to surrender a pair of runs (one earned).
The second game was scheduled for seven innings, and the Ravens wasted no time taking out their frustrations from the first game. Franklin Pierce plated three in the first, four in the second and another in the third to build an 8-0 lead and never looked back.
The run barrage came in support of graduate student right-hander Derek Duffy, though he would not hang around long enough to factor in the decision. Duffy used 60 pitches (40 strikes) to get through 3.2 innings and did not get much help from his defense, as he surrendered four unearned runs on six hits while striking out four.
Sophomore right-hander Jackson Walker notched his first collegiate win with 1.1 innings of scoreless work, with three strikeouts, out of the bullpen.