JAFFREY — Underdogs no more, these Huskies came to stake a claim.
The Monadnock softball team is just two weeks removed from peeking down the basement stairs in the Division III standings. Their view of the playoff picture was from the outside looking in.
On May 17, Monadnock dropped to 3-10 with its second loss of the season to regional rival Conant at Community Field in Jaffrey.
Exactly two weeks later, on the same field, the Huskies ended Conant's season in a fashion that could not have been more convincing or thorough.
The Huskies returned to Jaffrey and kicked down the front door, defeating their rivals 17-1 in five innings in an emphatic first-round upset.
No. 13 Monadnock is on to the quarterfinals.
The Huskies (8-10) roared past No. 4 Conant (11-6) the same way they roared into the playoffs — with undeviating haste and newfound, unwavering confidence.
They left no doubt that their spot in this tournament was earned. The first-round win is Monadnock's fifth-straight victory.
Over that span, the Huskies have outscored opponents 72-14.
"We had a great conversation about how we were going to approach the game and what the gameplan was, and the girls just executed flawlessly," said Monadnock coach Chad Beede. "They had good approaches at the plate. We had different things we were looking for, different pitches, we found them and we capitalized."
The Huskies chased Conant ace and K-master Graecen Kirby with one out in the third inning and an 11-0 lead already in hand. They tacked on three more runs that frame off reliever Shayla Seppala in an inning that saw 16 Huskies step to the plate, and 11 runs come across.
Monadnock laced 13 hits and struck out just four times, continuing to show an eagerness for early-count pitches in the zone.
Sophomore Shaylee Branon led the offensive charge with four hits, including a double, with three RBI. Sophomore Arianna Drouin was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Senior Emma Loudermilk also had a pair of hits and two RBI. Sophomore Cainen Avery laced two hits.
Every Husky in the lineup drove in at least one run.
"On the bus ride here we were really amped up and we were really getting into it," said Branon. "We came in here with confidence. We were hoping that we would be able to push through with that confidence and actually get a win. We just were excited and we really wanted it."
After going down 1-2-3 in the first inning, Monadnock broke through in the second with leadoff knocks from Avery and Drouin. Both would come around to score. Branon made it 3-0 in the second with a run-scoring single.
The game unraveled in the third. Monadnock needed just five hits to score 11 runs. Conant committed four errors in the frame, and five in the game.
"We didn't play clean softball," said Conant coach Wiley Billings. "At the beginning of the season, we had seven spots to fill. The progress these girls made from the beginning of the year to go 11-5 and get the four-seed. We did some good things and beat some good teams.
"Today was just one of the those days where it was [Jekyll and Hyde]. We couldn't do anything right," Billings added. "It happens. Somebody's got to win. Somebody's got to lose."
In her third duel against Kirby this season, Drouin outclassed her junior counterpart in the pitcher's circle. She went all five innings, allowed just six hits and held the Orioles scoreless until the fifth inning.
"I think the whole team was really confident coming in," said Drouin. "They beat us twice this season but that didn't mentally put us down."
"I talked with my pitching coach before the game, and I told her I wanted to work on keeping the ball outside. I think it worked. I thought I was hitting my spots pretty well," Drouin added.
Drouin finished with five strikeouts and issued no free passes.
Francesca Ketola had two hits for the Orioles. Hannah Manley doubled. Rylee Herr had a single and drove in Conant's lone run.
Monadnock will play in the quarterfinals at No. 5 Hopkinton on Saturday. Hopkinton defeated Newfound 10-2 on Wednesday to advance.
The Huskies dropped two games to Hopkinton in the regular season as well, falling 13-7 on April 10 and 7-3 on May 8. But they've heard that story before.
