The Franklin Pierce baseball team’s woes against Le Moyne continued after a weekend to forget. After dropping both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, Pierce fell twice more to the Dolphins on Monday, losing 13-3 and 6-5 both in seven innings in Syracuse, N.Y.
Le Moyne rung up 10 runs in the fifth inning of the opener, sending 14 hitters to the plate and bashing two home runs in the frame. The Dolphins hit five home runs in all.
In the fourth, Jake Miller knocked his third home run in five games for the Ravens.
Pierce (16-8) almost salvaged a win out of the weekend in the series finale, tying the game in the top of the seventh before falling to a walkoff double in the bottom half.
Hunter Wilichoski homered to left field to tie the game 5-5 with no outs in the seventh after Max Gebauer singled to start the inning. Joseph Pesce walked with two outs but was stranded on an inning-ending strikeout.
A walk and a stolen base to start the bottom half for Le Moyne set up Benji Ries’ walkoff double.
Pierce is back in action Friday when it travels to take on Bentley in a four-game series to kickoff Northeast-10 play.
