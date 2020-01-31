Nine members of the Franklin Pierce University men’s and women’s cross country teams have earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, it was announced Thursday.
In addition, both the men’s and women’s cross country programs have been honored at the team level by the USTFCCCA All-Academic program.
The men’s team piled up six awards, while the women had three student-athletes recognized. On the men’s side, accolades went to junior Hugo Arlabosse, sophomore Riley Fenoff, graduate student William Rawson, senior Jason Reed, junior Antonio Rua and junior Cody Tallent.
For the women, it was senior Julia Cormier, junior Marissa Farago and senior Rebecca Zylak who earned recognition.
According to the USTFCCCA: “In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.”
In total, the USTFCCCA honored 403 women and 263 men for their work in the classroom and on the course this fall.
At the team level, the USTFCCCA honored all programs that scored at their respective NCAA regional meet and tallied a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher in the fall semester. For Franklin Pierce, the men turned in a 3.37 GPA, while the women contributed a 3.28.
For Cormier and Zylak, it is the third time in their careers they have earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors. Meanwhile, Arlabosse, Fenoff, Reed, Rua, Tallent and Farago all earned the accolade for the second time. Rawson, who is in his first year with the Ravens, is the team’s lone first-time honoree.