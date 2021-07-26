Nick Sarsfield and Mike Blair completed successful title defenses during the weekend in the annual Arthur Whitcomb City Golf Championship.
Sarsfield, 34, a lefthander, captured the Open Division in a Sunday duel with Jack Nadeau on Bretwood’s North Course, shooting a second round 2-under par 70 and finishing 1-under for the two days.
The first round was played at the Keene Country Club. Sarsfield’s margin of victory was two shots over Nadeau; both players are former Keene High standouts.
Blair’s defense was in comeback fashion; he trailed Bob Kearney by five shots at the start of Sunday morning, but overcame that and won by three shots. Blair, who has won this event 10 times previously, overcame a bout of vertigo and a couple of three-putt bogeys to log a 2-under 70 to go with an opening-round 76.
Kearney, the 2019 winner, shot 78 after a first-day 71 to place runner-up, two shots ahead of Ken Goebel and Ken Moller, the only player other than Sarsfield and Blair to finish Sunday under par, with a 71.
The Tawse Division is for players ages 50 and over.
The event was played in soggy conditions at both venues, and while Saturday was sun-splashed, Sunday was grey and rainy.
Sarsfield and Nadeau, who attends the University of Tampa, began Sunday tied, but Nadeau went out in 3-under to take a two-shot lead. Nadeau’s early birdie run included making a 30-foot putt for a deuce at the par-three third.
Sarsfield made his third birdie of the day, at the 12th, with a 5-foot putt, and watched Nadeau three putt the 13th, an island hole. He made a long par-saving putt at 15th just before Nadeau missed a short birdie try.
“I love playing in the rain,” Sarsfield said. “I find it a lot of fun. I wanted to keep playing smart and let [Jack] fall back. If he did, great; if not, you tip your hat to him. It was a great battle … how it’s supposed to be.”
Tim Yarosevich, with like rounds of 76, finished third; Brian Nadeau shot 76-77 to place fourth and Sean Gavin (80-75) and Kyle Foster (77-79) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Blair said he had to play through a bout of vertigo both days and count on snapping out of a “lousy streak of bad putting” to overcome Kearney, a decorated amateur from Texas who spends his summers in the region and is a Bretwood member.
“Bob was way off his game,” Blair said. “When he’s at his best, I’m not match for him.”
At Keene Country Club Saturday, Kearney, once the top-ranked senior amateur in the US, had four eagle chances, after driving the par 4 ninth, the par 4 18th and getting on in two at the par 5 13th and 16th, but he didn’t convert in the way in normally would, Blair said.
The eight-shot swing (five down to three ahead by day’s end) was hard to imagine, Blair said. He said the vertigo lasted several holes each morning and he called it “like feeling seasick.”
Blair was six behind Kearney after a three-putt bogey on his opening hole. “I’m pretty much thinking I’m playing for second at that point,” he said.
He did three-putt again, at the par 5 fifth, to move to 2-over for they day. After that, however, Blair mixed five birdies and one bogey to close the deal. He hit to within a foot on the 13th and drained a 15-footer for birdie on 15.
The par 5 17th proved pivotal. Blair sprayed his tee sot right, into trees, punched out with a three wood and ultimately sank a 25-foot birdie putt to gain a two-shot cushion with one hole to play. He got up and down from the back fringe on 18 for a clinching par.
“What was noteworthy today was Mike’s outstanding play,” Kearney said.
Chris McLaughlin (79-77) and Jeff Garland (81-75) shared fifth place and Jeff Foster, who played in the final group Sunday, had rounds of 79-78 to finish seventh.