Summertime nearly is here, but first, it's time to crown some spring sports state champions.
The NHIAA released tournament brackets for baseball, softball and lacrosse over the weekend, with several local teams heading into the postseason.
Locally, most eyes will be on the Division III baseball tournament, where two-time defending champs Monadnock, the last undefeated team in the state riding a 41-game winning streak, received the top seed and a first-round bye. The Huskies (16-0) scrimmage D-II Hanover on Tuesday and will await the winner of No. 8 Belmont and No. 9 Stevens for a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday in Swanzey Center.
On the other side of the bracket, Conant (12-4) is the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Gilford on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Jaffrey.
Fall Mountain (11-5) earned the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Winnisquam on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Hubbard Park in Walpole. The winner will advance to face No. 2 Bishop Brady, which received a bye.
Softball will kick off tournament action on Wednesday with a local showdown topping the slate in Division III.
Monadnock, which qualified for the tournament on the final day of the regular season, earned the No. 13 seed and will play No. 4 Conant at 4 p.m. in Jaffrey. Both teams have played their best softball down the stretch. The Huskies (7-10) have won five of their last six. Conant (11-5) has won six straight and defeated Monadnock twice this season, 7-5 on April 12 in Swanzey Center and 13-1 on May 17 in Jaffrey.
Fall Mountain (10-7) earned the No. 10 seed and will host Somersworth on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Langdon.
In Division II, ConVal softball is the No. 9 seed and will travel to take on Bow on Wednesday. The two sides went 14 innings on May 22, with Bow defeating the Cougars 6-5. Both teams are 10-6.
Keene (7-12) qualified for the Division I softball tournament as the No. 14 seed and will play No. 3 Winnacunnet on Wednesday on the road. Winnacunnet defeated the Blackbirds 8-4 on April 12.
The Keene High baseball team also qualified for the Division I tournament and will be the No. 13 seed. The Blackbirds (9-10) will travel to face Goffstown on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Goffstown defeated Keene 12-11 on May 1.
In Division IV, Hinsdale is the No. 13 seed and will play No. 4 Derryfield on Thursday. The Pacers are 9-11.
In boys lacrosse, ConVal is the No. 10 seed in Division II and will travel to play No. 7 Oyster River-Newmarket on Thursday at 5 p.m. Oyster River defeated ConVal 11-3 in the season opener back on April 10. The Cougars are 8-7.
The ConVal girls lacrosse team earned the No. 12 seed in Division II, and will face No. 5 Timberlane today on the road. The Cougars are 5-9.
Keene High was ineligible for postseason play in girls tennis and girls and boys lacrosse due to NHIAA rules after petitioning down into Division II. The Blackbirds girls lacrosse team finished 7-8. The boys lacrosse team finished 5-12. The girls tennis team finished 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.