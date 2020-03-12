With concerns spiraling worldwide regarding the pandemic that is the coronavirus, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the remaining winter season tournament games in the state.
Thursday afternoon, after exploring its options and weighing the risks involved, the NHIAA decided to move forward with the games, citing that it’s prioritizing the kids being able to finish their winter seasons.
While the decision has been released publicly, the organizing body stated that the situation is ongoing, and the decision is up for reconsideration if it so chooses.
The Keene boys ice hockey team will play in the Division II state championship Saturday morning against St. Thomas Aquinas at 10 a.m. This game had previously been scheduled for 2:45 p.m.
On the basketball court, the No. 5 Blackbirds will host a Division I quarterfinal game against No. 13 Salem Saturday night at 7 p.m. In the Division II tournament, No. 1 ConVal will host No. 9 Oyster River Friday night at 7 p.m.
The NHIAA, in an email to schools, noted it would be restricting attendance at the games. Keene High athletic director Michal Atkins, in an email Friday evening, said players and coaches will receive four tickets each to their games, and that the school is working to set up a livestream of both games for others interested in watching.
Updates will follow should the NHIAA change its decision or as more information becomes available.