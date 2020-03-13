With concerns spiraling worldwide regarding the pandemic that is the coronavirus, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the remaining winter season tournament games in the state.
Friday morning, the NHIAA said it was suspending all tournament games until further notice.
The NHIAA had originally said Thursday afternoon that it was moving forward with the games, citing that it’s prioritizing the kids being able to finish their winter seasons.
This affects the Keene High boys' ice hockey team, which was scheduled to play in the Division II state championship Saturday morning against St. Thomas Aquinas; the Keene High basketball team, which was to host a Division I quarterfinal game against No. 13 Salem Saturday night; and the ConVal High basketball team, which was slated to host No. 9 Oyster River Friday night.
This article has been changed to update that the NHIAA has suspended tournament games.