New Hampshire is planning to move forward with the winter sports season.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) has announced a plan for winter sports, with games starting after Jan. 1.
“The NHIAA Council has unanimously approved the ‘recognition’ of all winter sports for the 2020-21 school year,” said NHIAA executive director Jeffrey Collins in a press release.
The plan is for New Hampshire teams to begin “skills and drills activities” on Nov. 30, “in accordance with all NH Amateur and Youth Guidelines,” and start full practices on Dec. 14.
Teams can then begin playing games starting on Jan. 11, 2021. The date for the end of the season has not yet been determined.
“I think the kids will be very excited,” said Salem girls basketball coach Ricky Oliver. “The athletes and coaches want to compete, as long as it’s safe. The kids have to be disciplined, and the coaches have to be disciplined. But as long as everyone’s safe, I think it will be fine. We just have to adjust to make it work.”
The press release also stated that schools can develop “regional schedules” to reduce travel, a move also made this fall. There will also be an “open” state tournament that allows all teams to qualify, but teams are required to play a minimum number of games in their division to play in the postseason.
“While Pinkerton hasn’t addressed the winter season with their coaches, I’m hopeful that, with the proper guidelines and protocols, we can give the girls a full season,” said Pinkerton girls basketball coach Lani Buskey. “I know they miss the court, each other and the game. And I certainly miss them for sure.”
The biggest question, regarding the plan, is the long wait between the start of practice and the start of regular season games. But Oliver said that could prove to be a positive.
“I think it’s smart to have the regular season start after the first of January,” said Oliver. “People are going to have family get-togethers during the holidays. (The NHIAA is) putting in a time people could quarantine before teams start to play actual games.
“There are still a lot of details out there that we haven’t seen yet. Do we pick the teams before the holidays? We will need to adjust and do things differently, but we can make it work.”
Pinkerton boys indoor track coach Ian French expressed concern about the logistics of track, due to the availability of facilities and the number of athletes at meets. But he remains hopeful.
“I hope something happens to make a season work,” he said. “I have some awesome seniors who missed their spring seasons, and now fall stuff just got cancelled (due to a positive COVID test). It’s breaking my heart to see them lose something they can never get back.”