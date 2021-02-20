The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association released boys and girls basketball tournament brackets Friday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s postseason tournaments are open to any school who chooses to participate.
Each division (1, 2, 3 and 4) is separated into four regional groups in order to reduce travel as much as possible. The winner of each group will compete in the semifinals. The NHIAA hopes to play the semifinal and final rounds at a neutral site.
The the NHIAA cannot find a neutral site for the final two rounds of the tournament, the school that can allow both home and away fans will host.
If both teams allow fans, the school with the higher seeded will host.
If both teams allow fans, and have the same seeding, then a coin flip will determine the host school.
Seedings and matchups in each region were decided at random.
Play-in games begin March 1. The boys semifinals will be played March 10 and the final will be on March 13. The girls play their semifinals on March 11 and the final on March 14.
Here are opening round matchups for the six local schools competing in the tournament:
Boys:
Keene vs. Alvirne (3/4)
Monadnock at Conant (play-in, 3/1)
ConVal at John Stark (play-in, 3/1)
Fall Mtn. vs. winner of Kearsarge/Newport (3/3)
Hinsdale vs. winner of Derryfield/Holy Family (3/3)
Girls:
Keene vs. Nashua North (3/5)
Monadnock vs. winner of Conant/Hopkinton (3/4)
ConVal vs. Lebanon (3/5)
Conant at Hopkinton (play-in, 3/2)
Fall Mtn. vs. winner of Newport/Kearsarge (3/4)
Hinsdale at Sunapee (3/4)
Full brackets can be found on the NHIAA website.