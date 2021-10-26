Three local girls soccer teams earned a spot in the postseason this year, which begins on Wednesday and goes until Sunday, Nov. 7. The higher-seeded team serves as host until the semifinal round.
Local preliminary round matchups (times are subject to change and will be updated here):
Division II: No. 11 ConVal at No. 6 Stevens, 6 p.m. (moved from 3 p.m.)
Division III: No. 9 Fall Mountain at No. 8 Kearsarge, 6 p.m. (moved from 3 p.m.)
Division IV: No. 13 Hinsdale at No. 4 Littleton, 3 p.m.
Visit NHIAA.org to find full brackets.