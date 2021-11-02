CONCORD — The NHIAA released playoff pairings for the football postseason on Monday. Playoffs begin this Friday.
Fall Mountain will be the only local representative in the playoffs, with Keene (5-4, second in DI West division) and Monadnock (4-3, fifth in DIII) narrowly missing out on playoff berths.
Fall Mountain earned the No. 4 seed in the Division IV bracket with an 8-2 win over Mascoma Valley last Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-3) will travel to No. 1 Newport (7-0) for a semifinal matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Newport beat Fall Mountain earlier this season, 35-0.
Other playoff pairings:
Division I, N/E bracket:
No. 1 Winnacunnet vs. No. 4 Goffstown
No. 2 Bedford vs. No. 3 Exeter
S/W backet:
No. 1 Londonderry vs. No. 4 Pinkerton
No. 2 Bishop Guertin vs. No. 3 Salem
Division II:
No. 1 Timberlane vs. No. 8 Gilford-Belmont
No. 4 St. Thomas vs. No. 5 Hanover
No. 2 Lebanon vs. No. 7 Souhegan
No. 3 Milford vs. No. 6 Plymouth
Division III:
No. 1 Pelham vs. No. 4 Kearsarge
No. 2 Trinity vs. No. 3 Campbell
Division IV:
No. 1 Newport vs. No. 4 Fall Mountain
No. 2 Somersworth vs. No. 3 Epping-Newmarket