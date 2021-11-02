CONCORD — The NHIAA released playoff pairings for the football postseason on Monday. Playoffs begin this Friday.

Fall Mountain will be the only local representative in the playoffs, with Keene (5-4, second in DI West division) and Monadnock (4-3, fifth in DIII) narrowly missing out on playoff berths.

Fall Mountain earned the No. 4 seed in the Division IV bracket with an 8-2 win over Mascoma Valley last Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-3) will travel to No. 1 Newport (7-0) for a semifinal matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Newport beat Fall Mountain earlier this season, 35-0.

Other playoff pairings:

Division I, N/E bracket:

No. 1 Winnacunnet vs. No. 4 Goffstown

No. 2 Bedford vs. No. 3 Exeter

S/W backet:

No. 1 Londonderry vs. No. 4 Pinkerton

No. 2 Bishop Guertin vs. No. 3 Salem

Division II:

No. 1 Timberlane vs. No. 8 Gilford-Belmont

No. 4 St. Thomas vs. No. 5 Hanover

No. 2 Lebanon vs. No. 7 Souhegan

No. 3 Milford vs. No. 6 Plymouth

Division III:

No. 1 Pelham vs. No. 4 Kearsarge

No. 2 Trinity vs. No. 3 Campbell

Division IV:

No. 1 Newport vs. No. 4 Fall Mountain

No. 2 Somersworth vs. No. 3 Epping-Newmarket

Caleb Symons can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1420, or csymons@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @CalebSymonsKS.

Tags