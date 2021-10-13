The NHIAA football council voted unanimously Wednesday morning to count any canceled football game as a "no play," meaning it will not affect either team's record, according to NHIAA executive director Jeff Collins.
Teams across the state, including Monadnock Regional High School, have had to cancel games due to COVID-19.
The Football Rating System will be used to determine playoff seeding and any tiebreakers, if necessary.
According to the rating system, teams earn 10 points per win, plus an additional two points for every win their opponent has.
A team's total number of points is divided by the number of games played to calculate the rating.
For example, the Monadnock football team (3-2) currently has wins against Laconia (3-3), Inter-Lakes (1-5) and ConVal (0-6).
The Huskies' three wins give them 30 points. The opponents they've beaten have four total wins, giving Monadnock an additional eight points and putting their point total at 38.
Their point total (38) divided by their number of games (5) gives the Huskies a rating of 7.6, which currently puts them in fifth place in the Division III standings. The top four teams in the division qualify for the postseason.
Monadnock sits behind Kearsarge (3-2), which has a rating of 8.4. Monadnock was scheduled to play Kearsarge in Week 2, but positive COVID tests on the Kearsarge team forced the cancelation of the game.
Monadnock's game against Winnisquam, originally scheduled for Friday, was also canceled because Monadnock Middle/High School moved to remote learning until Oct. 18 due to an uptick in COVID cases. Head coach Rob Lotitio said he is trying to reschedule the game for early next week.
Pelham and Trinity, the only two undefeated teams left in Division III, were scheduled to play last Friday, but that game was canceled because of positive COVID tests at Trinity.
This story will be updated as more details become available.