The NHIAA wrapped up the boys golf championships on Sunday, with multiple local teams and individuals placing in the tournament.
Fall Mountain sophomore Mitchell Cormier won the DIII tournament, shooting 146 (+6). Junior Cameron Fry also placed for the Wildcats, finishing 19th with a score of 191 (+51). The team placed fourth in the team standings.
Keene finished fourth in the DI tournament, shooting 315 (+27) as a team. Orion Murphy led the Blackbirds, finishing seventh with a score of 156 (+14). Kyle Foster earned 10th place (160, +18) and Sam Timmer earned 18th place (175, +33).