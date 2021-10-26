Three local boys soccer teams punched their ticket to the postseason. The preliminary round begins Tuesday and goes until Friday, Nov. 5. The higher-seeded team serves as host until the semifinal round.
Local preliminary round matchups (times are subject to change and will be updated here):
Division II: No. 9 ConVal at No. 8 Stevens, 6 p.m. (to be played at Barnes Park)
Division III: No. 4 Conant vs. No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas, Wednesday at 3 p.m. (moved from Tuesday)
Division III: No. 11 Fall Mountain at No. 6 Mascoma, 3 p.m.
Full brackets can be found at NHIAA.org. The Sentinel will provide live updates from the Conant-St. Thomas Aquinas matchup in Jaffrey.