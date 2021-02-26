The NHIAA released its 2021 postseason hockey tournament brackets Thursday.
Unlike basketball, the seedings were based on win-loss record as of Feb. 24, head-to-head records and then a coin flip if necessary.
Boys prelims begin March 3, with semifinals scheduled for March 10 and the final March 13. Division 1 semis and final will be held at JFK Arena in Manchester and Division 3 semis and final will be held at Everett Arena in Concord.
Girls prelims start March 2, with the semis on March 9 at Everett Arena and the final on March 13 at Dover Ice Arena in Dover.
The higher seeded team will host the prelims and quarter final round.
Per NHIAA guidelines, each student athlete will receive two tickets to the semifinal and final matchups.
Here are how the local teams line up in the first round:
Boys Hockey:
No. 2 Keene vs. No. 3 Nashua North (Wed. March 3, 6 p.m.)
No. 3 Monadnock at No. 2 John Stark (Wed. March 3, 6 p.m.)
Girls Hockey:
No. 2 Keene vs. No. 3 Bedford (Tues. March 2, 6 p.m.)
Full brackets and tournament information can be found on the NHIAA website.