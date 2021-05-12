The New Hampshire Football Officials Association is facing a critical shortage of officials and is seeking candidates interested in officiating football this fall. The NHFOA’s mission is to provide high quality football officiating service to the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA), its member schools and their coaches, athletic directors and football players.
The NHFOA offers a formal and comprehensive 2-year training program including rules review, mechanics and positioning, and on-the-job training during sub-varsity games. Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of Sept. 1, 2021.
Anyone interested in becoming a football official should contact Kyle Scofield via email (nhfoaapprenticechair@gmail.com) or visit www.nhfoa.net for more information.