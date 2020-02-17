The 28th annual Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic will move to the Stowe Arena this June.
The traditional location at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Arena is not available this summer due to construction on the Tarrant Event Center.
The hockey classic, set for June 27, will begin with the 23rd annual women’s game at 4 p.m., followed by the men at 6:30. The classic showcases top high school seniors from New Hampshire against all-stars from Vermont. All proceeds go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. The classic has raised almost $300,000 toward those wishes. For more information, see www.allstarhockeyclassicvtnh.org.