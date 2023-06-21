In a file photo from 2017, Derek MacAllister hits out of a tough lie up to the elevated sixth green in the 114th N.H. Amateur at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene. Both courses at Bretwood will play host to the 89th New Hampshire Open Championship this week.
The 89th New Hampshire Open Championship is set to take place at Bretwood Golf Course. The three-day event will tee off on Thursday at the North Course, with 156 players made up of professional and amateur players will vie for the title. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m.
The tournament will feature both courses at Bretwood, which last hosted the event in 2019, when Michael Kartrude of of West Palm Beach, Fla. took home the $10,000 purse. The South Course will be the scene of the tournament’s second round before the field is cut down to 40 players for Saturday’s final round back on the North Course.
Last year’s champion Ben Reichert is among the contenders this year. He tees off with New Ipswich’s Michael Martel, winner of the 2017 state amateur at Bretwood, at 12:48 p.m.
Chesterfield’s Ryan Kohler is one of the field’s top amateur players. He will tee alongside another Chesterfield native, C.J. Konkowski — the former assistant pro at Keene Country Club and women’s coach at Franklin Pierce is now assistant pro at Hartford Golf Club in Connecticut. They hit the tee box at 12:39 p.m.
Among other local competitors are recent Fall Mountain grad Mitchell Cormier, Cam Salo, Peterborough’s Jake Hollander and Jalen Rines, each from The Shattuck Golf Club, Alstead’s Gabe Roy, and Keene’s Sean Gavin and Tim Yarosevich.
