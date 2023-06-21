20170711-SPT-State Am 3 (copy)

In a file photo from 2017, Derek MacAllister hits out of a tough lie up to the elevated sixth green in the 114th N.H. Amateur at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene. Both courses at Bretwood will play host to the 89th New Hampshire Open Championship this week.

 Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore

The 89th New Hampshire Open Championship is set to take place at Bretwood Golf Course. The three-day event will tee off on Thursday at the North Course, with 156 players made up of professional and amateur players will vie for the title. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m.

