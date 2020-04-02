With golfers having set up a petition asking for golf courses throughout the state to open amidst the coronavirus outbreak, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was questioned about this topic during a Q&A on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
The question, posed by a Twitter user with the handle @at0mq, stated “Hi Governor — with the nice weather approaching is there any consideration to open golf courses with more strict guidelines? No carts, more time between tee times, etc..? Golfing and hiking seem to be quite similar in terms of ability to practice social distancing.”
The petition, found at www.change.org/p/governor-sununu-let-new-hampshire-golf, has garnered more than 8,600 signatures to “Let New Hampshire Golf.”
While the golf community is looking to have access to courses with the weather getting nicer, Sununu has other interests in mind, but indicated he also hears what the golf community is clamoring for.
“We’re going to explore that in the coming weeks but please understand it has to be a regional approach,” Sununu said in his response to the question on Twitter. “Because if Mass. and Vt. and Maine don’t take the same approach, everybody from those states with sometimes higher instances of COVID in the pandemic are going to be rushing into New Hampshire and making a run under our system.”
Massachusetts has just under 8,000 reported cases of COVID-19 to CDC. With New Hampshire having under 500 reported cases, the possibility of having golfers coming to New Hampshire to play brings with it the potential of raising that number. Massachusetts golf courses are currently closed due to the pandemic.
The golfers may eventually get their way, but for now it seems they have more to worry about than just what is occurring within state borders.
“If we can find a model that works that other states can join into there may be a possibility of opening them up and again making sure we have that social distancing ensuring that the virus isn’t spreading just because we took those actions,” Sununu said in his closing remark to the question. “We want to provide as much flexibility as we can but we got to keep people safe as well so we’re working on it and we’ll see if we can come up with a model for you and hopefully get folks back out there and doing not just golf but doing other outdoor recreation activities as soon as possible especially as the warm weather hits. Good luck and be safe.”