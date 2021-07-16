On Tuesday, Keene State College announced that Swanzey native Justin Blood will be their new baseball head coach. Blood is taking over for Ken Howe, the longtime coach who retired after the 2021 season.
He’s the third baseball head coach in program history.
Blood spent the last 10 years as head coach of the University of Hartford baseball team.
The Hartford program was coming off a six-win season when Blood took over. By his third year, the team won 31 games and finished second in the America East Conference.
In his fifth season, the team set the school record for most wins (37) and by his seventh year, he led his team to its first America East championship. Blood was named America East Coach of the Year that season.
Now, he hopes to bring that kind of success to Keene State.
“It’s an opportunity to do what I love — and that’s coach college baseball — in a place that I love,” Blood said.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Justin and his family back to Cheshire County,” said Keene State Director of Athletics and Recreation Phil Racicot in a press release announcing Blood’s hiring. “He’s an accomplished coach with strong local ties who will work tirelessly to revitalize our baseball program. He’s an energetic recruiter, a tough competitor and a leader. We are looking forward to having him on board both with our baseball program and in our department.”
A 1998 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School, Blood played four years of baseball for the Huskies. He also played basketball but decided to focus on baseball his senior year.
After graduation, he played for Franklin Pierce University for three years and was the first-ever Raven to be drafted when the Seattle Mariners selected him in the 2001 MLB Draft.
Blood spent three years in the Mariners organization before eventually finding his way back to Franklin Pierce as an assistant coach.
“My experience at Franklin Pierce shaped me into the coach that I am now,” Blood said. “I tell my student-athletes that I want them to have the same opportunities that I had.”
By that, he means the opportunity to create life-long connections and relationships. That’s something he said he had at every program he’s been part of so far, and something he values immensely.
“That’s what I want to bring to Keene State,” Blood said. “The longer you coach, the more you realize that relationships are the most important thing.”
Blood said he and his family have been talking about coming back to the Monadnock Region, so this opportunity to coach at Keene State felt like the right fit.
“Over the past year or so, my family had a deeper conversation about our future,” said Blood, who has a wife, Hannah, and two children, Jackson and Harper. “There’s always been a pull to come back. We’ve wanted to get back to the Monadnock Region and this opportunity came at the right time.”
First thing on the list when he gets to Keene: reach out to current and former Keene State athletes.
“First and foremost, I need to connect with the student-athletes and alums,” Blood said. “Just starting to build those relationships and connect with all those people. Hopefully they’re all buying in.”
He knows how important baseball is to the region — he’s felt it since he was in high school — and he said it’s something he looks forward to being a part of again.
“Just a shameless plug here, Keene State will be competitive in the [Little East Conference] — the most competitive Division III conference, in my opinion,” Blood said. “We’re going to compete for championships.”