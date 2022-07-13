RYE — At Abenaqui Country Club in Rye, the top 10 seeds of the 119th NH State Amateur golf championship advanced Wednesday as match play replaced stroke play at the annual mid-summer event.
Of the 10, two are area players, including the No. 2 seed, Ryan Kohler (Hooper GC), a 4-and-3 winner over 16-year-old Reese Woodbury (North Conway). The other, No. 10 Cameron Salo (The Shattuck), earned another day on the coast with a 3-and-2 victory over Keith Stone (Pease).
No. 1 seed Rob Henley (Lake Sunapee CC) ousted Noah Leclair (Nashua CC), another teenager, 3-and-2.
Henley and Kohler were co-medalists following two days of stroke play to set the 64-player match-play bracket. Henley garnered the top seed by virtue of finishing his round ahead of Kohler Tuesday.
Kohler and Salo find themselves on the same side of the bracket.
James Kinnunen (The Shattuck) also triumphed Wednesday. The No. 44 seed, he defeated Bryan Adams 3-and-2
Next up for Kohler is Michael Fiacco (Golf Club of NE), a 1-up winner in his Wednesday match. Salo gets Evan Desjardins (Atkinson) who needed just 13 holes Wednesday to extend his bracket run. Jack Kelley (Sky Meadow) awaits Kinnunen in a morning match Thursday.
Outside the top 10, No. 11 James Pleat, the two-time defending champion, sailed through against Jeremy Burke (Hoodkroft), 4-up.
Of Wednesday’s 32 matches, one pitted one of the event’s elder statesmen, 63-year-old Craig Steckowych (Portsmouth CC), the No. 3 seed, against the bracket’s youngest competitor, 15-year-old Gavin Richardson (Beaver Meadow). Steckowych, a two-time NH State-Am titleholder, hung on to prevail 3-and-1.
The hosts course’s top threat, Fletcher Sokul, the No. 7 seed, needed 20 holes to win his match Wednesday against Spenser Stevens (Maplewood), a 19-year-old.
Experience does count at this event. Tony Fournier (Portsmouth) is 66, and he moved on with a 6-and-5 win over Kory Ferullo.
Also, former champion John DeVito rallied to eliminate two-time State-Am winner Phil Pleat, 2-and-1, in one of the day’s more intriguing matchups on paper. Another former winner of this event, Jim Cilley, stayed in the hunt Wednesday, too, despite a sub-average stroke-play showing.
Young Bryce Zimmerman (Nashua CC) had all he could handle against the event’s winningest champion, 72-year-old Bob Mielcarz (Concord CC), surviving 1-up.
Two rounds of match play will be contested on a long Thursday, and two more rounds Friday will set up Saturday’s 36-hole final.
