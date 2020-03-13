The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, issued a press release on Thursday addressing the plan moving forward with the season as concerns rise regarding the coronavirus.
The original April 9 start date for the team will not happen as originally scheduled.
"The safety and security of fans, employees and personnel is our top priority, and the Fisher Cats will continue to follow the guidance of Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, as well as local, state, and federal officials." the press release stated.
More information on the start of the 2020 season will be provided at a later date.