RINDGE — The New England Ravens 13 and under team won the organization’s first AAU Championship Saturday at Franklin Pierce University, beating the NH Warriors in a best-of-three series.
The Ravens won the first game, 10-0, but the Warriors won the second, 9-1, to even the series. In a high-scoring, back-and-forth game three, New England dealt the final blow to win it all, 13-12.
The Ravens came out on top in a tournament that featured 48 teams from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The Warriors tied the third game at 11 in the bottom of the fifth inning, then scored another run in the sixth to take a late lead.
But Sam Franco came up with a clutch two-run single in the top of the seventh, slapping the ball to right with runners on second and third to give the Ravens the lead for good. Lane LeClair took the mound in the bottom of the seventh and shut the door on the Warriors.
Franco, Sam Curtis, Mitch Cormier and Camren Raymond each had multiple hits that game. New England’s biggest offensive push came with a five-run fourth, where Franco, LeClair, Raymond and Jake O’Day all drove in runs.
In the first game, Cormier dominated on the hill for New England, pitching a complete-game shutout with four hits, one walk and one strikeout. The Ravens got on the board in the first with RBI hits by Luke Albero and Ben Forbes, then added three runs in the third, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Forbes finished 3-for-4 to lead New England, while Cormier and Albero each had multiple hits and Franco and O’Day both drove in runs.
The second day was tougher for the Ravens, with the Warriors putting up five runs in the second and New England failing to keep up. The brightest spot for the Ravens came from Nick Allison, who pitched 2.2 innings allowing two runs, which saved much of the New England pitching staff for the final game.
The Ravens program is scheduled to hold tryouts for its 2020 season on Aug. 4 and Aug. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Franklin Pierce University.