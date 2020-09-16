The New England Ravens beat the Granite State Thunder, 11-3, in the N.H. Elite Baseball League Championship recently in Rindge.
The Ravens didn’t waste any time and fired up the offense in the first inning when Shea Gendron doubled on a 3-2 count, driving in Braedan Tsipenyuk for the first run of the game. The Ravens closed the first inning up, 2-0, but the Thunder struck back with three runs of their own in the third inning to take the lead, 3-2. That lead didn’t last long, as Johnny Clark’s sacrifice fly scored Logan Cormier to tie the game at 3-3. The Ravens found a defensive spark when a base hit up the middle was taken away when Jackson Campbell came up throwing, getting the runner by a step at first base.
The Ravens used that spark and scored six times in the bottom of the 5th inning. Ethan Quinn started it up with a two-RBI single, scoring Joey Pineyro and Braeden Tsipenyuk. Jake O’Day also chipped in with an RBI single. The Ravens didn’t stop there, adding two more runs in the 6th, closing the contest and giving the New England Ravens the EBL Championship by the score of 11-3.
Pitching for the Ravens was a duel effort by Ethan Quinn, going four innings, giving up two hits and seven strikeouts; and Johnny Clark closed the contest with two perfect innings.
Tryouts for the 2021 New England Ravens will be held at Alumni Field in Keene on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. This is for age groups 12u, 13u, 14u and 15u. There is no cost to try out.