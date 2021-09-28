HAMPTON — The 9th grade New England Jayhawks continued their winning ways over the weekend, going 4-0 and winning the Zero Gravity Northern Showdown Tournament in Hampton.
The team is comprised of 8th and 9th grade students from five area schools.
The varsity Jayhawks team went 3-1, losing in the championship on a three-pointer that just beat the buzzer. The varsity team has 10th-12th graders from four area schools.
The 9th grade team starting the tournament with a 72-22 win, then a 59-47 win on Saturday.
The Jayhawks started Sunday with a 49-44 win, then finished off with a 69-17 victory.
The varsity team went 2-0 Saturday, winning 35-29 and 59-35. Sunday, the Jayhawks won 50-41 before losing in the championship, 50-49.