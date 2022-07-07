HAMPTON, Va. — The New England Jayhawks 15U basketball team finished fifth at the AAU East Coast Division III Championships last weekend, July 1-2, at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, Va.
The team went 2-2 on the weekend, winning its first game before losing the next two (one on a buzzer-beater) and winning its final game of the weekend.
They played teams from Virginia, New York and Georgia. There were teams from up and down the East Coast represented at the tournament.
“It was cool,” said head coach Eric Fazio. “Wide range of kids.”
Fazio said the Jayhawks were going up against teams that were significantly larger than them (he said one team had a 6-foot-9 freshman), but the Jayhawks were competitive in every game. Their two losses were by a combined nine points.
“It was an eye-opener for these kids,” Fazio said of facing competition outside of New England. “There were some big, big boys down there … but the New Hampshire boys held it down with heart.
“They learned to play more physical and learned to rebound as a team,” Fazio continued. “They learned a different style of play.”
The Jayhawks are done for the summer after the East Coast Championships and will pick back up in the fall. Fazio said he’s hoping to compete in tournaments in New York.
“It was a great learning experience and helped with their confidence,” Fazio said of the East Coast Championships. “They’re like, ‘Ok, we can hang with these guys.’ Big confidence boost.”
