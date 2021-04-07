HENNIKER — The New England College baseball team scored five runs in both the first and second frames on their way to an 11-4 victory over Keene State College in non-conference action Tuesday afternoon at Laurie Cox Memorial Field.
The game was never in much doubt. After KSC went down 1-2-3 in the opening frame, NEC (2-10) scored five times in their first trip to the plate.
The Owls (1-4) went down in order again in the second and then saw New England College blow the game wide open, going up 10-0.
KSC cracked the scoreboard in the fifth on Mike Collins’ two-out single and threatened to get closer, but stranded a pair in scoring position.
Joe Barter connected for his third home run in the last three games, a solo shot, in the top of the sixth to make it 10-2, and Trent Mayer followed with a single before Colin McKeon walked to put two on. However, a pick off, foul out, and strike out prevented the Owls from getting closer.
Keene State next plays Plymouth State University (1-3, 0-2 LEC) this weekend, first traveling to Plymouth for a conference doubleheader that starts at noon on Friday.