For Keene State College Athletic Director Philip Racicot to figure out what he wanted to do with his life, he first had to figure out what he didn’t want to do.
After graduating from Syracuse University in 1990 with a degree in political science, he started his professional career as a research analyst for the New York State Legislative Bill Drafting Commission, with the aim of eventually going to law school. But it didn’t take long for him to realize that this wasn’t the path for him.
“I really learned what I didn’t want to do,” Racicot said. “So I kinda had to figure out, what are the things that mean the most to me?”
Racicot — a first-generation college student — returned to school, going for a master’s degree at Temple University. A lifelong sports fan who had always been fond of academics, he decided to combine his two passions, earning his degree in sports administration. He then took his first job in college athletics, working in academic support at La Salle University.
All of Racicot’s career decisions ultimately brought him to Keene State, which announced his hire in mid-March. He took over for interim athletic director Denisha Hendricks, who filled the void following the departure of Kristene Kelly last July, and began his new job at the start of June.
Keene State Vice President for Student Affairs Kemal Atkins said that with Racicot’s wealth of experience — which includes over 20 years in Division I college athletics — the decision was easy.
“Phil’s an extraordinary leader in intercollegiate athletics,” Atkins said. “His length and range and depth of experience made him a very attractive candidate, and actually really positioned him above the rest of the pool.”
The majority of Racicot’s experience came at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where he started in 1994 as an academic coordinator.
Despite being a native of upstate New York, Racicot grew up a fan of the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers. So naturally, when he was touring Duquesne and saw the Steelers practicing at Rooney Field, he knew where he wanted to be.
“I said, ‘I don’t care what they pay me. If they offer me this job, I’m taking it,’ ” Racicot said.
Love of learning
Racicot’s passion for the academic side of college athletics played a big role throughout his career in Pittsburgh, and would also ultimately factor into why he left for Keene.
After six years as Duquesne’s academic coordinator, he was promoted to assistant director of athletics for student services in 2000. In these first two roles, he formulated and implemented a comprehensive academic support and counseling program — an accomplishment he still considers to be among his finest as an administrator.
Racicot was initially hired at Duquesne with a primary focus on improving the academic standing of its men’s basketball team, but once he got to campus, he realized there wasn’t a comprehensive program to support the university’s student athletes with their academics.
At first, Racicot’s new program consisted of himself, a couple coaches, a computer, a desk and a phone in an empty residence hall about the size of his current office at Keene State. Now, Duquesne’s counseling program is considered one of the top student services programs in the Atlantic-10 Conference, with an entire resource center available for student athletes, featuring computer labs and tutoring rooms.
“To build that program from scratch and to see where it is today, certainly still the most rewarding,” Racicot said.
“That was the most rewarding part. Probably the most fun part was the NCAA basketball championships,” Racicot added with a laugh, referring to the Duquesne women’s basketball team’s run to the second round of the national tourney in 2016.
One of the hallmarks of Kelly’s short time at the helm of Keene State athletics was a strong emphasis on academics. She helped establish a local chapter of the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society, and during her tenure, the average GPA of Owl athletes exceeded 3.0, according to the college.
Racicot said he wants to continue that tradition now that he’s here, building on what’s already been established and continuing to grow Keene State into the most academically strong athletic department in the Little East Conference.
On June 21, The Little East Conference released its standings for the President’s Cup, which is awarded to the school with the highest cumulative GPA among all its athletic programs. Keene State, which won the Cup in 2012, finished fifth with a GPA of 3.03, while conference newcomer Castleton University claimed the title, at 3.26.
“For me it’s about, what are the other pieces that we could maybe add to what’s already being done from a student support services [standpoint],” Racicot said. “Unless we’re No. 1, we’re going to keep building the program.”
From 2006 to 2017, Racicot served as Duquesne’s senior associate athletic director for administration. This included a stint as interim athletic director from June to October 2015.
He managed administration, personnel, sports medicine, strength and conditioning, strategic planning and project management for Duquesne’s entire athletics department, which includes 17 varsity sports, a budget of over $18 million, 90 staff members and coaches and over 430 student athletes, according to a Keene State press release. He was also the primary administrator for football, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s soccer, and served on multiple university-wide committees, including the Title IX Coordinating Committee and the Academic Integrity Committee for Athletics.
Racicot had a good, high-ranking position at a Division I university in a big city; but when the athletic director job at Keene State opened up, he saw a unique opportunity in the Division III gig that was right up his alley.
“In the American model, there are two things that are a pure model: one’s professional, and one’s Division III, where it really is based on amateurism and not every student athlete that walks in the door thinks that their next paycheck’s gonna be from an NBA team or a Major League Baseball team or NFL team,” Racicot said. “Not that that’s a bad thing, y’all have to dream and aspire to be the best that you can be, but realistically … I think academics come first.
“I love sports — I love college sports; I love professional sports. But I’m really focused on education, and to me, that’s the D-III model.”
Steel City to Elm City
Leaving Pittsburgh has been no simple feat for Racicot.
It’s the city where he met his wife, Brooke, who was an assistant women’s soccer coach at Duquesne and now works as a physical therapist and a director of rehab services. It’s the city where his son, Regan, just completed his sophomore year of high school (his daughter, Teighan, graduated in the spring, and will be attending Syracuse like her father). And of course, it’s the home of his beloved Steelers, a team he now has season tickets for.
Racicot said he’s the only member of his family who’s currently up in Keene, as they are still sorting out buying a new house and making arrangements with Brooke’s career and Regan’s school.
“I don’t know that we’re gonna jump right in,” said Racicot, who also added that his family’s been struggling without their “chief cook” at home. “I’ve actually been out, I’ve been working with a Realtor a little bit, trying to figure that out, but we just have to be smart and do what’s right for everyone socially, educationally and financially.”
But despite the natural discomfort and unease that comes with a big move like this, Keene seems to fit Racicot like a glove.
The city’s many running trails are a welcome sight for Racicot — a regular participant in the Pittsburgh Marathon who said he gets cranky if he doesn’t get a run in when he plans for it — and multiple faculty members have told the new director to look into Keene’s annual Clarence DeMar Marathon, which finishes on the Keene State campus.
Racicot said he also loves how integrated the college is into the Keene community, and said he hopes to build on that from his branch in athletics.
“A lot of times it’s really easy to stay in your silo, ‘This is athletics over here,’ ” Racicot said. “So for me, it’s about breaking down those walls and making sure that athletics is really a part that’s able to enhance all the other good things that are done here.
“We’re certainly not the only story on campus, but we’re that thing that gets attention. A lot of times people refer to it as ‘the front porch,’ so we’ve got to take that responsibility.”
Shoes to fill
Following Kelly’s departure, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell, then the college’s interim leader, said the college wanted to find someone to succeed Kelly who embodied the same strong characteristics she brought to the position.
When asked what they were looking for, Treadwell simply said, “Her,” referring to Kelly.
“Integrity, energy, honesty, the ability to open and build community.”
According to Atkins, Racicot embodies those same traits.
“He has a high level of character and integrity,” Atkins said, “and that came through from the very beginning when I met him and he began engaging with the search committee. He’s certainly connected well with students, he connected well with the faculty staff during the search process, and as we move on, his character, integrity and forthrightness have shown through increasingly.”
When Kelly first took the athletic director position in 2016, Keene State was going through a tumultuous period. Just under a year before she took over, longtime men’s basketball coach Rob Colbert was terminated and athletic director John Ratliff announced his retirement in the wake of an independent investigation into the college’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against an employee with ties to the men’s basketball program.
Things stabilized during Kelly’s tenure, and the athletic department now exudes a feeling of “integrity, pride and confidence,” according to Treadwell.
Racicot’s position, therefore, seems to be less about cleaning up any messes and more about building on a strong foundation.
Whether that takes the form of new academic programs, renovated facilities or stronger recruiting strategies, time will tell. But for now, he wants to make sure everyone in his department and at the college is on the same page, with a shared vision for the future.
“It’s a unique opportunity to kind of forge a team that is all on the same page from that standpoint,” Racicot said. “Our goals here in athletics should be no different than the goals that we have in alumni development, fundraising, you name it. Our goals should all really be the same, and we just really play a part.”