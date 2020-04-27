Seeking back-to-back championships this summer, the status of the Keene Swamp Bats’ season became more uncertain last week as the Cape Cod Baseball League cancelled its season.
Currently, the New England Collegiate Baseball League is still planning to play but, just like the NBA did for professional sports, the Cape Cod Baseball League could set the precedent for other summer collegiate baseball leagues to cancel.
“These are difficult times. We all want to play,” Swamp Bats president Kevin Watterson said. “In Keene, we want to deliver back-to-back. But the most important consideration for us is the safety of our players, coaches, fans, volunteers, family hosts. Ultimately that will guide our decision making.”
The NECBL is continuing to evaluate the directions given by the six New England governors related to large crowd gatherings.
Every week, the NECBL board of directors, consisting of the 13 league franchises, Commissioner Sean McGrath and President John DeRosa, has been meeting, and this Friday there will be an additional update on the status of the season — the first update since the Cape Cod League cancelled.