The local forecast couldn’t make Opening Day feel much further away, but the Keene SwampBats have a date for their first pitch.
The New England Collegiate Baseball League on Monday announced its full schedule for the 2023 season, its 29th in operation. The league gets under way on June 6 in Norwich, Conn., with the Mystic Schooners hosting the Newport Gulls.
Keene opens its season home at Alumni Field on Wednesday, June 7, against Upper Valley. The 44-game slate will run through July 29, with July 30 marked for any makeup games. The league championship series will be held Aug. 4-6.
The Bats remain in the North Division with Upper Valley, Vermont and Sanford, and will play each of their divisional opponents seven times over the summer.
The 2023 NECBL All-Star Game will be held at Fraser Field in Lynn, Ma., on Sunday, July 23, leading into the final week of the regular season. Each team will play only divisional opponents in the final week to spark the postseason chase. The postseason will consist of six teams — three divisional winners and three wild cards. The top two divisional winners will receive postseason byes, while the third-ranked division winner and wild cards will square off in a single-elimination wild card round.
Keene, entering its 26th season, finished 17-27 last season, in last place in the division. The five-time NECBL champs last won it all in 2019 and boast an all-time record of 624-477.
