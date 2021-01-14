On Wednesday, the Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents unanimously voted to cancel plans for a repositioned fall season that was scheduled to take place in the spring, according to a press release.
The council “remains unanimously committed” to have spring sports proceed as scheduled.
Franklin Pierce University is a member school of the NE10 Conference. Men’s and women’s soccer, cross country, football, field hockey and volleyball will all be affected.
Individual schools have the option to “engage in team activities, practice and training opportunities and contests against outside competition.”
The press release reads:
“Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region, the Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents has received and approved a unanimous recommendation from the NE10 Athletics Council to cancel plans for repositioned regular season and championship competition in the Conference’s seven traditional fall sports. Impacted sports involve competition for both men and women’s soccer and cross country as well as football, field hockey and volleyball.
“The Conference remains unanimously committed to supporting a return to play for NE10 competition in its 10 spring sports (including tennis and golf), whose 2020 NCAA championship seasons were cancelled at the outset of the pandemic. The Council of Presidents and the entire NE10 community continue to work extensively in its prioritization of health and safety in its decision-making process in determining a return to competition for those sports.
“While the Council has elected to cancel repositioned NE10 fall sport competition and championships, each NE10 member institution shall retain the autonomy to determine if it will engage in team activities, practice and training opportunities and contests against outside competition. Such opportunities will be determined and defined by each member institution but shall adhere to NCAA policies and state public health regulations. Division II National Championships in these fall sports had previously been canceled by the NCAA last fall and will not be rescheduled.”