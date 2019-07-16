The New England Ravens 13U baseball team will finish its successful season playing for an AAU championship on Saturday.
The Ravens take on the NH Warriors at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge at 9 a.m. The team finished with a divisional record of 13-1 and an overall mark of 29-3, good for the No. 1 seed in the 18-team playoff.
They won three playoff games this past weekend. On Saturday, Mitch Cormier pitched a complete game allowing three runs on six hits in a 13-3 over the Valley Warriors of Andover, Mass. Luke Albero led the team going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and two stolen bases, while Colin O’Neil reached base safely in all four of his at bats.
In Game 2, against the Granite State Thunder of Manchester, the Ravens found themselves down 9-1 going into the bottom of the third inning. But, inning by inning, the Ravens clawed their way back to tie the game at 10. In the bottom of the sixth, the Ravens’ final at-bat, Albero led with a base hit, then stole second. Jake O’Day moved him over to third. With one out, Cameron Raymond drove in the winning run with a walk-off hit.
Lane LeClair picked up the win pitching three innings and allowing one run on three hits. Mitch Cormier had an RBI triple. Sam Curtis went 2-for-3 with a home run.
On Sunday, in a semifinal against the Lakeville Cardinals from Lakeville, Mass., the Ravens took the lead by plating five runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single by Lane LeClair and a two-run base hit by Albero. The Ravens won 10-3 with strong pitching performances by LeClair and Sam Curtis.
The defense was led by strong efforts at third base by O’Day, and at first base by Samuel Franco. Kaiden Bateman had a pinch-hit RBI single and Nick Allison reached base three out of four times and scored a pair of runs.