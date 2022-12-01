SEATTLE, Wash. — The Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team is at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Wash., getting ready to compete in the NCAA Division II semifinals against unranked Lake Erie College.
The Lake Erie Storm has put together a bit of a Cinderella run through the tournament thus far, highlighted by an upset over No. 4 Saginaw Valley (Mich.) in the second round. It took until penalty kicks, but the Storm managed to take down the top-five nationally ranked team to advance in the tournament.
This marks the first time in school history that Lake Erie — the Great Midwest Conference champions this season — has made it to the national semifinals. Previously the farthest they had ever gone was the Sweet Sixteen in 2021.
The Storm is led by sophomore Teddy Baker — the G-MAC Offensive Player of the Year — who scored 10 goals and recorded 13 assists throughout the season. Baker broke single-season school records for total points, assists and goals in a season. Teammate Connor Mautino is also an offensive threat. Mautino scored 10 goals as well, with an assist. Senior Tom Akinola has nine goals this season for the Storm.
For Franklin Pierce, sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues has led the way offensively with 20 goals and 20 assists this season, including a goal and three assists during the NCAA tournament. Rodrigues earned the NE10 Player of the Year award and was recently named National Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. Rodrigues is the first Raven to earn the National Player of the Year award.
Graduate midfielder Jonas Cervera Anchel has also been a big part of the team’s success, recording seven goals and 14 assists this season. A team captain, Anchel serves as a leader on and off the pitch. He earned First Team honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, along with senior defender Aitor Aguado. Aguado serves as a key piece of the defensive back line, and with his leadership the Ravens were ranked second nationally in goals against average (.294) as well as recording a program-record 16 shutouts.
After a first-round bye in the NCAA tournament, the Ravens beat No. 21 Notre Dame, 6-2, before playing two of its most competitive games of the season: a 2-1 win over No. 12 Davis & Elkins in the third round and a 1-0 win over perennial powerhouse No. 6 Charleston (WV) in the quarterfinals.
This marks the first time Franklin Pierce has earned a spot in the national semifinals since 2011. That year, now-Ravens head coach Ruben Resendes was a junior at Southern New Hampshire University, the team Franklin Pierce knocked out in the quarterfinal round to earn its spot in the final four.
The Ravens last won the national title in 2007.
Franklin Pierce and Lake Erie kick off their semifinal battle at 2 p.m. EST.
The Sentinel will be providing live coverage from Seattle throughout the Ravens’ national title run. Follow Chris Detwiler on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler for live updates or visit sentinelsource.com.
