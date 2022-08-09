WINCHESTER — Rookie Nate Wenzel earned his first career NHSTRA Modified victory lap Saturday at Monadnock Speedway.
And while it was Wenzel who got to bask in victory lane, veteran hot shoe Ben Byrne used his night’s runner-up performance to pull even with Tyler Leary atop the points parade.
It was the Littlewood brothers finishing one-two in the Late Model Sportsman main, as Cole Littlewood earned his division-high fifth win of the summer. Keith Johnson, the motorcycle racer turned Street Stock ace, won his third 2022 feature, while Mini Stock super star Gordon Farnum, an eleven-time winner a year ago, continued his assault on the record books, scoring his seventh win of the season.
In the Pure Stocks, teen sensation JD Stockwell, swamped in misery the night before at Claremont, quickly turned his fortunes around by sweeping to victory on the high banks Saturday night. And Owen Zilinski, the big dog in the Young Guns since brother Zach moved along, got the job done again.
Wenzel, the speedway’s 2021 Street Stock champ, started up front in the Modified 30-lapper and never looked back. Had he looked back, he’d have seen Ben Byrne but never quite quick enough to claim the lead. Aaron Fellows was strong in third in the fast-paced event.
It’s always a big day in Orange, Mass. when one of the Littlewood brothers tops a feature race. That said, there have been many big days there already this summer. Saturday, though, was a VERY big day in Orange, as the talented siblings grabbed the top two spots in LMS main event.
They also finished one-two back on May 14. Saturday’s strong finish left a log jam atop the championship leader board, with Cole currently on top with 508 markers, Justin just two back in second with 506, and Ryan Currier, third on the night, at 504.
Keith Johnson started in row two of the Street Stock feature, quickly powered to first, and then held off fourth-row starter Chris Buffone for the win. Points leader Tim Wenzel, his sites set squarely on the title vacated by his brother, came home third Saturday.
A year ago, Gordon Farnum won everything in sight but still came up short of the Mini Stock championship, finishing second to Louie Maher. This time around, Farnum, clearly the most dominant speedway driver in any 2022 division, has all bases covered.
Starting in row four Saturday, the Fitzwilliam Flyer rocketed to his seventh win of the summer. Kevin Clayton was second in this one, with previous winner Cam Sontag earning the third-place hardware.
JD Stockwell kept the Pure Stock championship easily within his reach Saturday, coming from sixth on the grid to score his third win of the summer. Keene rookie Billy Graham continued to impress, finishing second on the night, with Kyle Robinson Newell – always a threat to win- coming home third Saturday.
Defending Pure Stock champ Chris Davis, who’s been racing since long before Stockwell was even born, was fourth in Saturday’s 25-lapper, ending the night still eight points ahead of the talented Turners Falls, Mass. teen in the points parade.
Owen Zilinski, two weeks past his 12th birthday, led all the way in the Young Guns. With the biggest field of the summer competing Saturday, Aaliyah Tacy was strong in second, and Addison Brooks extended her hot streak by cruising to third.
Monadnock Speedway returns to action next Saturday when the high-banked speedplant will host a special 50-lap Teddy Bear Pool Street Stock Triple Crown event with NHSTRA Street Stock Battle For The Belt points and bonuses also up for grabs.
The Late Model Sportsmen, Mini Stocks, Six Shooters and Young Guns will also be in action, with post time set for 6 p.m.
