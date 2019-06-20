The New England Interscholastic Golf Championship showcases top high-school- age golf talent each summer. At this year’s event, at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene Wednesday, it was all of that, at least at the top of the respective boys’ and girls’ fields.
Let’s just say, birdies were not in short supply.
Vermont’s Aiden Melville shot a 5-under par 66 for a two-stroke win over Alexander Aurora of Connecticut on Bretwood’s South Course, to win the boys’ title. Melville, 18, played for Harwood Union High School, and was regarded this year as one of the state’s top two schoolboy players. He led the school to its second straight Division 2 title last fall, shooting 70 that day.
On the girls’ side Wednesday, recent Lunenberg High School graduate Emily Nash made the most of her final high school golf tournament by firing a 2-under 69 for a one-shot win over two other fellow Massachusetts players.
Nash finished third in the Massachusetts state championship earlier this month with a 76.
The top five finishers in the 50-player girls’ field were from Massachusetts.
Hannah Drew, who plays out of the host course, finished sixth, shooting 74. Drew, the New Hampshire state girls’ champion, will play golf in the fall at the University of Hartford. Drew had her lone birdie at the second hole; she parred all nine holes on the back side.
Besides Nash, two other girls’ players broke par: Jennie Grogan of Monomoy and Angela Garvin of Agawam each shot 70.
This year’s Massachusetts state champion, Gabrielle Shieh of Concord-Carlisle, shot a 73. Kaylee Lintner of Fall Mountain in Langdon shot 88 to finish 28th.
A field of 57 challenged for the boys’ crown, including Nick Nadeau of Keene, the lone area player who teed it up. Nadeau shot 86 to tie for 40th. Nashua’s Bryce Zimmerman shot 74 to tie for eighth, the top New Hampshire finisher.
Massachusetts player Colin Spencer finished third in the boys’ competition, with an even-par 71.