Mat Gover of Atkinson fired a 1-under par round of 71 to lead after the first day of the New Hampshire Boys Junior Championship at Beaver Meadow in Concord.
On a day when the temperature hit 90 degrees, Gover was the lone player to break par.
The first-time event is a 54-hole stroke play competition with a cut after 36 holes. The winner will be decided Wednesday.
A Bretwood golfer, Nick Nadeau, sits tied for ninth after an opening 77.
Gover begins today with a two-shot advantage over Gunnar Sanatore of Amherst. Two other players — Bryce Zimmerman of Nashua and Jack Pepin of Atkinson — are four back, at 3-over par.
The only other area player in the field, Izzy Avilez, shot 83 Monday and will need a strong score today to make it to Wednesday. The Bretwood member is tied for 22nd.