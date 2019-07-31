Bretwood member Nick Nadeau made the cut in the championship flight at the New Hampshire Boys Junior Championship with a second-round 78 Tuesday at Beaver Meadow in Concord.
Nadeau’s round came on the heels of a 77 a day earlier.
Sixteen players will play one more round Wednesday. Nadeau will begin his day seven shots off the lead pace, shared by three players: North Conway’s Ben Dougherty, Laconia’s Evan Rollins and Atkinson’s Jack Pepin.
First-day leader Matthew Gover shot 78 Tuesday after an opening 71, but is just one shot back.
Nadeau, 17, has made just three birdies over his first two rounds, but played solidly enough to survive the two-day cut. He shot 37 on his final nine Tuesday to do that.
Another Bretwood member, Izzy Avilez, advanced in the First Flight, with rounds of 83-79. He will begin today three shots behind leader Evan Desjardins of Atkinson, but has seven players in front of him.
Nadeau tees off with the Oaks Golf Links’ Jack Poitras and Portsmouth Country Club’s Nicholas Grimbilas at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
— Sentinel Staff