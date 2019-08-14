TT Bowens of the Mystic Schooners a rising junior at Central Connecticut State University, was named the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Top Pro Prospect, as announced Tuesday by league commissioner Sean McGrath.
The league leader in home runs (16) and RBI (53), Bowens set an NECBL single-season record in RBI, helping Mystic finish third in the Southern Division. He batted .331 (57-for-157), while ranking fourth in the league with 41 runs scored, second in total bases (109), tied for first in extra-base hits (25) and first in slugging percentage (.694). Bowens had nine doubles on the year and drew 20 walks.
Also Tuesday, Mystic’s David Beam (East Tennessee State) was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. Beam, an outfielder, ranked in the top 10 in the NECBL in batting average at .357, finishing with 46 hits in 129 at-bats with three home runs, 26 RBI and 35 runs scored in 36 games. He ranked fifth in the league with a .444 on-base percentage.
Other major award winners announced Tuesday were Joey Porricelli of North Adams, named the Christopher Ashmos 10th Player Award recipient; Ryan Murphy of Vermont, Robin Roberts Best Starting Pitcher; Nander De Sedas of Martha’s Vineyard, Best Defensive Player; Aaron Haase of Upper Valley, Joe Nathan Top Relief Pitcher; Cole Frederick of Upper Valley, batting champion; Sam Cochrane of Winnipesaukee, Most Improved Player; Jay Mendez of Martha’s Vineyard, Joel Cooney Manager of the Year; and Anthony Letizio, Umpire of the Year.