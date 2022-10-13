At Thursday’s Division I golf championship there was wind, a little bit of rain … and a third-place finish for the Keene golf team.
Led by senior Orion Murphy and twin brother Jonah, the Blackbirds shot a 114 (+42) as a team, finishing behind Exeter (95, +23) and Bedford (103, +31) Thursday at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene.
Orion finished T4, shooting a 76 (+4). He started off the day with a double bogey on hole six, then birdied hole nine to make up a stroke after hitting par on seven and eight. He birdied hole 14 to pull even, but a double bogey on 15 and a bogey on 16 and 17 put him at +4.
He shot even par on the final six holes.
“He’s been hitting the ball well all year,” said Keene head coach Nick Sarsfield. “Proud of him. Putting the work in and it paid off for him.”
The putting game was sometimes a struggle for Orion, as he had a few rim out or fall just short of the hole. Clean that up for Saturday, and he could turn a +4 into an even par. Easier said than done, of course.
“I think I had four or five three-putts today, which is really what killed me,” Orion said. “Shot four over par with four three-putts. Shots I know I could get back and I should. Hopefully I can prove that on Saturday.”
Jonah finished T10 at 79 (+7). He had three birdies: on holes nine, 14 and 16.
Both Murphys qualify for Saturday’s individual tournament at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord. The top 16 individual finishers from Thursday qualified for Saturday.
Orion qualified for the individual tournament last year and his sophomore year. This is Jonah’s first time qualifying for Day 2.
“It feels great,” Jonah said. “It was pretty disappointing not making the cut the last few years. I played a lot worse than I know I can. But I played up to my level today. I know I could’ve done better, but it just feels great to make it.”
Ben Greenwald and Jack Cahill both finished T18 at 82 (+10), missing the playoff hole — and an opportunity to qualify for Saturday — by just one stroke.
Sam Timmer placed T21, shooting an 83 (+11). He missed the playoff hole by two strokes.
“We were a few shots away from really scoring well with a few guys,” Sarsfield said. “It’s tough, it got windy. Putting hurt them, that’s about it. Other than that, I thought they all did fine.
“Exeter shot well,” Sarsfield added. “Tough to beat a score like that. … Obviously you always want to win, but there are some good teams, they played well. You have to tip your hat.”
Exeter’s Jascha Johnston won his second consecutive Division I title, shooting a 69 (-3). He was the only player under par on Thursday.
