The Monadnock Regional High School varsity team participated Sunday morning in the Winter Track League, showcasing the programs that typically compete in Division III.
During the winter, the Huskies usually go up against schools in Division II and many of the top Division I programs. This was an opportunity to get an early read on spring track to understand how the Huskies will fare against their typical foes.
For the girls, sophomore Liliana Chirichella led the way, winning the 55 m dash finals with a career best 7.89 seconds. She also finished a strong fourth in the 300 m (46.90) and ran the first leg in the 4x160 relay (1:38.60) that also scored points finishing fifth overall.
Other notable performances included Sydney Eccelston who finished second in the high jump (4 feet 10 inches) and anchored the 4x160 relay.
Two first-time track and field athletes, senior Hailey Haddock and freshman Emma Loudermilk, both set personal records in the shot put with throws of 22 feet, 4 inches, and 22 feet, 0 inches, respectively. Haddock ran the third leg of the 4x160 and Loudermilk did the same for the 4x400 relay. Overall, the Lady Huskies scored 25 points, good enough for sixth place out of 14 teams scoring.
On the boy’s side, junior captain Harry Ryan returned from injury and put in solid performances in both the 300 m dash ( 41.32 sec, ninth) and the 600 m run (1:33.15, fourth). Sophomore Mitchell Hill scored a point in the 1000 m (3:01) bringing the total to four, which put Monadnock in a tie for 11th place out of 15 teams scoring.
Keene High School teams compete in pentathalon
DURHAM — At a team pentathalon meet at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, the Keene High School boys finished fourth and the girls were fifth out of 16 teams.
Leading the way for the boys was Nico Ramirez, who won the 1,000 m, Evan Holland in the 55 m hurdles, Peter Shield and Lucas Simpler in high jump, Jacob Migneault in shot put and Will O’Connor in the long jump.
Standouts for the girls were Emily Boswell, who broke her own school record in the shot put, Mikayla Randall, who won the 1,000 m, McKenna Castor in the 55 m hurdles, Ali Hebert in the long jump and Marie Prock in the high jump.
Keene next competes Tuesday at the Hampshire Dome in Milford.
UNH swimming and
diving posts 193-107 win
DURHAM — Sophomore Anna Metzler (Regensburg, Germany) set two pool records and the Wildcats won 13 of the 16 events as the University of New Hampshire swimming and diving team defeated Binghamton, 193-107, on Sunday at the Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center.
The Wildcats improve to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in America East, while the Bearcats are now 4-5 and 0-2 in America East.