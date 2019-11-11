MANCHESTER, CONN. — Monadnock Regional High School junior Tyler Hebert, who ran the New Hampshire Meet of Champions last week in Nashua, qualified for the New England Cross Country Championship, which was held Saturday at Wickham Park in Manchester, Conn.
Hebert finished in 131st place, the 29th New Hampshire athlete, in 17:20 on the challenging Wickham Park course. This marked his first time qualifying for the New England’s, and he was only Monadnock’s second athlete to qualify in over 20 years.
Hebert ran the fastest time of any Monadnock athlete at the Meet of Champions course in 16:04 to reach the New England’s.