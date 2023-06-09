SWANZEY CENTER — Throughout Monadnock’s incredible three-year run, winning 43 consecutive games and back-to-back Division III state titles, the Huskies have had no shortage of name recognition on their roster.
The star power definitely is there again this year. Senior Cam Olivo, the D-III Player of the Year, and junior Ben Dean, the D-III Pitcher of the Year, have done exactly what was expected of them in leading the Huskies back to Delta Dental Stadium for the third consecutive year for a chance at a state championship. They will take White Mountains on Saturday at 1 p.m. for their chance at a three-peat.
But coming into this season, head coach Tom Cote’s lineup was short five places that all belonged to all-state recipients last year.
When Olivo is on the mound and Dean is behind the plate, the Huskies infield is full of first-year players in the lineup dotted across three classes. Shortstop Alden Gibson played third base last season for the Huskies, but was DH’d for most of the season.
Junior third baseman Torin Dubriske, sophomore second baseman Haden Bertolami and freshman utility infielder Koby Kidney all were fresh faces to the varsity diamond in key positions on the field.
There were doubts in April, to be sure.
Of the three teams to reach the state final, it’s not unfair to say this was the least likely bunch to make it all the way back to the finals.
But the younger Huskies have proven that they aren’t pups anymore.
“Coming in this year there were definitely questions,” said Dean. “We looked at the lineup and we knew there were a bunch of guys that were going to have to step up. Those guys, they stepped up and they knew they had a role. By about halfway through the season you could see everyone knew what their role was, and that’s when the boys really started rolling.”
“At the beginning of the year, we just wanted to keep it going as long as we could,” said Olivo of the winning streak. “We just wanted to take it one game at a time. We don’t have as much talent throughout the lineup as we did last year. Last year’s team was loaded with guys that could have played in college. It’s been really impressive to see how some of the guys have stepped up this season.”
With dominant arms like Olivo and Dean often forcing contactless outs and rarely giving up consistent solid contact, it’s made the margin for error small in the infield. When they do see action, they are playing jam shots and slow rollers — tough reads for infielders, especially on unpredictable Division III fields.
“We do reps after reps after reps in practice so we are ready for whatever comes at us in the game,” said Gibson.
“I couldn’t be happier with them for the way they play defense,” said Cote. “We’ve made some errors. But if you look at a lot of high school teams, they make a lot of errors. We typically make the plays and we have probably made more plays this year than we have in the past and it’s made a difference.”
On offense, Gibson, Dubriske and Kidney all have batted over .300 in their first year in the lineup.
“We take a lot of pride in how we were able to step in for those seniors that left last season,” said Dubriske, who is batting .333 with 16 RBI and 13 stolen bases for the Huskies. “Those were some big shoes to fill and there was a lot of work to do.”
Gibson is batting .313. Bertolami, who plays second base when Olivo is on the mound, has batted .262 in his first taste of varsity. He had two RBI against Campbell in the semifinal.
The biggest bright spot of the fresh faces in the infield has been Kidney. The freshman has shown versatility in the field, bouncing between first and second base despite coming into the season with little experience as an infielder. On offense, he has been a hidden monster in the No. 8 spot in the Huskies batting order. He is batting .426. His 27 RBI are second on the team behind Olivo (39).
“You just trust the guys to get on in front of you,” said Kidney. “Then I go up there and just try to find a hole and usually I do.”
“Those guys have stepped in and been not just players for us, but really good players,” said Cote. “I think they have just bought in to the whole program and the whole idea of what we try to do. The success has continued because of what we do on a daily basis and they all buy in and are easy to coach because they kind of coach themselves. It’s become the expectation of the program to be where we are right now.”
“Since I’ve been here, they haven’t seen much different,” Cote added. “So, why wouldn’t they believe this is where they belong?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.