EUGENE, Ore. — Monadnock eighth grader Peyton Joslyn finished fourth in the nation in the 800-meter middle school race at the Nike Outdoor Track and Field National Championships on Friday June 17 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Joslyn broke his own personal record by four seconds, finishing the half-mile race in 2:06.47. That time is currently being verified as a potential New Hampshire middle school state record, according to Coach Clint Joslyn, Peyton’s dad.
Coach Joslyn said the meet record at the New Hampshire middle school Meet of Champions is 2:06.54.
Peyton Joslyn also ran the 1600-meter in Oregon, finishing 17th.
Thirty-two runners from across the country competed in the 800-meter race, and 72 ran in the 1600.
Peyton Joslyn qualified for the two races based on his times throughout the season. To qualify for the 1600, runners must have a time below 5:08. Joslyn ran 4:43.
Qualifying time for the 800 was 2:16 and Joslyn ran a 2:10 at the middle school Meet of Champions on June 7.
“Amazing way to end his middle school career and represent NH on the national stage,” said Coach Joslyn in a text.
Coach Joslyn said Peyton is the first Monadnock middle school runner to compete at the Nike Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.
