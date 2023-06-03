Monadnock senior Cam Olvio highlighted local high school baseball players as the N.H. Baseball Coaches Association released All-State teams on Wednesday.
Olivo, who is committed to Southern New Hampshire next season and led the Huskies to a 16-0 campaign amidst a 41-game winning streak, was named Division III’s Player of the Year. Olivo batted .692 with nine home runs and 39 RBI in 16 games. He also went 8-0 on the mound with 59 strikeouts and a 1.81 ERA in 31 innings.
Ben Dean also earned first-team All-State honors and was named D-III Pitcher of the Year. The junior catcher and pitcher announced his commitment to Division I Dayton in Ohio on Thursday.
Senior Ethan Brown and junior Jake Hilliard earned second-team honors for the Huskies while senior Joe Lotito and freshman Koby Kidney were third-team honorees.
Conant junior Lane LeClair and Fall Mountain senior Mitchell Cormier were first-team honorees in Division III. LeClair is 7-1 on the mound for the Orioles with a 0.89 ERA and 82 strikeouts and 11 walks in 47 innings. He is batting .311. Cormier is batting .377 for the Wildcats and is 8-1 on the mound with a 1.30 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 17 walks in 53.2 innings.
Conant freshman Hunter Schultz and sophomore Corey Collins were second-team honorees. Kaden Kirby earned a third-team recognition for the O’s, as did freshman Patrick Connors for Fall Mountain.
Keene High junior Zak Whitney was second-team All-State in Division I. The Junior led the Blackbirds in hitting, batting .348 with 11 RBI. He was 2-2 on the mound in seven starts, posting a 4.03 ERA.
Senior Jack Riendeau was a third-team selection. Riendeau batted .290 for the Blackbirds. On the mound, he was 3-0 with 0.78 ERA, striking out 24 with just four walks in 27 innings.
Bedford’s Aiden O’Connell was named D-I Player of the Year.
In Division II, Joe Gutwein was third-team All-State for ConVal.
Hinsdale’s Aidan Davis was a second-team selection in Division IV, the Pacers only honoree. He will play at Keene State next season.
Several area softball players were recognized by the N.H. Softball Coaches Association with All-State nods this week.
ConVal picked up two All-State winners and an honorable mention. Morgan Bemont was named first-team All-State for the Cougars. She will continue her career at American International University. Senior pitcher Lily Mandel, who reached 100 strikeouts in the Cougars’ first round playoff win against Bow, was named second team. She will pitch at Keene State next season. Avery Moore was an honorable mention.
Conant senior centerfielder and leadoff hitter Rylee Herr was first-team All-State for the Orioles. She batted. 469 and stole 16 bases. She will play at Rivier next season.
Graecen Kirby was second-team All-State for Conant. The junior ace eclipsed the 300-career strikeout mark, and finished the year with 116 punchouts.
Monadnock sophomore shortstop and cleanup hitter Cainen Avery was second-team All-State. She is batting .517 for the Huskies with an incredible 1.356 OPS and 17 RBI.
In Division I, sophomore Lexi Lounder was Keene’s lone representative, as the Blackbirds shortstop picked up an honorable mention.
Conant’s Tom Lambert was named Division III junior varsity coach of the year.
