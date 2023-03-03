The N.H. Basketball Coaches’ Association named Monadnock seniors Gabe Hill and Bree Lawrence recipients of the 2023 Jack Ford Award, an annual honor to New Hampshire high school basketball players who contribute on the court, in the classroom and in the community.
The award was founded in 2014-15 and awards three to four NHIAA basketball players — both boys and girls — from any division in the state.
Both Hill and Lawrence were senior captains for their respective Huskies teams this winter and both participate in the Interact Club at Monadnock, which sets ups community service and volunteer activities for students.
“It really is such an honor to receive an award like this,” said Lawrence, who also is in the National Honor Society with a 4.6 GPA and plans to study sports management in college. “I really take so much pride in my academics and how hard I work on and off the court.”
On the court, Lawrence led a gutsy Huskies squad that endured many ups and downs in her senior year — one year removed from a Division III state championship.
The Monadnock girls won four of their last five games over a six-day stretch to qualify for the postseason. They upset St. Thomas Aquinas to advance to the quarterfinals before falling to state champs Concord Christian, finishing the season 10-10.
“This season was difficult,” said Lawrence. “We faced adversity throughout the whole season but we worked hard every day and I’m so proud of the season the girls put together. We wanted to a better outcome, but I’m still proud of what we did.”
Hill also faced his fair share of adversity through his senior season, which was cut short due to a sports hernia. Just hours after surgery, Hill was on the road to watch his Huskies take on Stevens.
The Monadnock boys’ also made a late-season push into the playoffs, winning five of their last six games to qualify. Hill was unable to play in the postseason, but was able to dress and warm up before a first-round loss to Winnisquam.
“The guys really mean a lot to me and the team really means a lot to me,” said Hill. “I just tried to do everything I could to push through and be a part of it. I am appreciative of all the opportunities I have had. I wish I could have been out there, it killed me not to be.”
Hill has a 3.8 GPA and plans to study criminal justice and play golf at Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh, N.Y., in the fall.
“It’s an honor to be named one of the three or four recipients of this award,” Hill said. “It’s pretty special. I do a lot of work at school and try to put my best foot forward everywhere, whether it’s basketball or community service.”
Hill texted Lawrence to congratulate her after seeing they were both recipients.
“It’s a testament to the work we try to do outside our school in the community at Monadnock,” Hill said. “It’s really cool to share this award with her.”
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
