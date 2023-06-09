For Monadnock junior Ben Dean, time is going by a lot like the way his fastball buzzes by opposing hitters — in a blur.
The all-important junior season, a year that can make all the difference for high schoolers with prospects of playing college ball, has done just that for the Huskies' hard-throwing right hander.
Monadnock's No. 2 arm behind ace and Division III Player of the Year Cam Olivo, Dean was D-III's Pitcher of the Year while also handling catching duties for the third year on varsity. He was 6-0 over 31 innings, striking out 62 with 17 walks while allowing just three earned runs for an 0.87 ERA.
It's been a devastating one-two punch on the mound for the Huskies, and one that has highlighted the team's undefeated run to the Division III state championship game for the third consecutive season. The Huskies (18-0), riding a 43-game winning streak, will take on No. 3 White Mountains on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester at 1 p.m.
For Dean, the raw talent in his right arm has been there, but it becomes clearer every time he takes the mound that he's transforming himself from a hard thrower into a true pitcher.
He grabbed his opportunity by the horns this season. And in the past few weeks, it's all fallen into place.
The week leading into the Division III tournament, Dean announced his commitment to play Division I college baseball at the University of Dayton in Ohio under head coach Jayson King.
King coached 18 seasons and more than 1,000 games at Franklin Pierce University and put the Ravens on the map in Division II with seven trips to the D-II College World Series. A number of Monadnock grads made their way through Rindge and into the baseball world. Among them Monadnock coach Tom Cote and Keene State coach Jason Blood, both of whom played a large role in Dean's recruitment to Dayton.
"My parents told me that things are going to go by fast and that junior year is the most important year of your life for baseball and school," Dean said. "Coming into the beginning of the season I knew it was going to pick up, but about halfway through the season I was kind of like, whoa. I had to take a step back and let myself start to take it all in."
"Ever since I committed, it's just been a big weight off my shoulders," Dean added. "I just go out there now and have fun. I play my game."
King was in attendance Wednesday night in Laconia for the semifinals, standing behind home plate with Blood. He watched Dean strike out the side in the seventh inning to punch the Huskies' ticket to the state final. Blood's radar gun had Dean sitting in the high 80s and topping out at 92 mph.
"He's a great leader and honestly the connection I have with that kid ... it feels like he understands me so well and he can carry it out throughout the team," Cote said. "He understands the mentality that we want to bring every game of having high energy but also playing loose.
"I'm so happy for him. It's just so cool to see a kid get to go play for the coach I played for, get a full scholarship and get to go play Division I baseball," Cote added.
Cote first coached Dean with the Junior SwampBats when he was 11 years old.
"It's all come together great for him," he said.
But it's been a journey to get there.
Dean hadn't thrown many competitive innings before this season. Putting Dean on the mound also presented a challenge for Cote — who is going to catch?
Enter Matt Warner. The senior is getting his first taste of varsity action behind the dish as Dean's personal catcher. In each of the Huskies' first two tournament games, Warner has spent the first five innings with his shin guards on waiting for Dean to get the call. He comes in cold and is tasked with handling Dean's high heat — which at times can lean toward the erratic side.
"I just gotta go do my job," Warner said. "Everyone has their job on this team and mine is to go in and catch Ben. Past couple of years I've just been in the bullpen, but now it's my time."
Walks and wild pitches troubled the battery combo in the sixth inning of Monadnock's quarterfinal against Belmont. Between innings, the pair were back in the bullpen to find their groove.
The result? An immaculate inning in the seventh.
"... We're best friends off the field," Warner said. "We're on the same level mentally. When we're out there it's tunnel vision. He throws strikes, I catch them.
"Our first playoff game was the perfect example of how he can rein it in," Warner said. "He struggled in his first inning then blew them away."
The Huskies hope to follow the same script that they have all tournament in the state final. Olivo will get the ball to start, and if it all goes to plan, Dean will close the door. It's a move Cote has gotten more and more confident in.
"It started with just throwing the ball down the middle and then expanded from there," said Cote of Dean's command. "By now, he's hitting his spots more. He's excelled throughout the year and it's given him a ton of confidence to just throw strikes."
"It's the position we wanted to be in," Cote added. "We knew he would get better and better and by the end of the year give us the best chance and we feel like he's there right now. He's not just throwing, he's become that pitcher we wanted him to be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.