Monadnock girls basketball head coach Bobby Fortes hands his teammate their medals for winning the Division III state championship game Sunday afternoon at Keene State College. Monadnock defeated Conant 50-31.
Monadnock girls basketball head coach Bobby Fortes was named Division III Coach of the Year, the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced Sunday night.
Along with Fortes, Conant junior Emma Tenters earned D-III Player of the Year.
Fortes led his team to a state championship in his first year as head coach, upsetting two-time defending champions Conant and snapping their program-record 58-game win streak in the finals to bring the title back to Swanzey for the first time since 2019. Monadnock put together a 13-4 record in the regular season, after starting 1-2, to earn the No. 6 seed in the D-III tournament.
The Huskies went on to beat No. 11 Winnisquam in the preliminary round of the playoffs, No. 3 Prospect Mountain in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Fall Mountain in the semifinals and then No. 1 Conant for the championship.
Tenters led the Orioles to an 18-0 regular season and the No. 1 seed in the D-III bracket. She led the division in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game in the regular season. Along with Player of the Year, the junior was named to the All-State first team roster.
Monadnock senior Grace Furze (first team), junior Bree Lawrence (honorable mention) and senior Grace LeClair (all-defense) were all recognized on the All-State teams as well.
Conant junior Brynn Rautiola (first team, all-defense) and senior Teagan Kirby (second team) were also recognized.
Fall Mountain seniors Avery Stewart (first team), Makenna Grillone (honorable mention) and Nora Dunnigan (honorable mention) made the All-State rosters, as well as freshman Clara Stewart (all-defense).
On the boys side, Monadnock senior Kevin Putnam was named to the All-State second team. Conant seniors Garrett Somero (honorable mention) and Malique Motuzas (all-defense) earned All-State honors as well. Fall Mountain senior Brady Elliott earned a spot on the All-State second team roster.