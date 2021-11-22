The Monadnock Wolfpack rugby team completed its undefeated fall season with a 22-10 win over Burlington (Vt.) Rugby in the New England Championship Saturday at Pat Russell Field in Keene.
With the victory, The Wolfpack (10-0) has earned the right to represent New England in the USA Rugby National Championship playoffs in the spring, the weekend of April 30, 2022, in New York against top programs from the East Coast.
Patch Zorn (8 man and club president) and Riley Martin (scrumhalf and recruitment chair) led the way for The Wolfpack on Saturday.
Monadnock Rugby went 8-0 in the regular season, then beat Springfield (Mass.) Rugby, 47-17, in the semifinal round on Nov. 6.
“Team captains, Ryan Bell and Andrew Baird Jr. showed incredible leadership all year, dating back to preseason team activities starting in January at CrossFit Monadnock,” said Monadnock Rugby head coach Brad Dufresne in an email.